All Together Now 5K Run/Walk
Presented by Cub
One Race Registration with T-shirt, Finisher's Medal and Runner's Bib
All 5K participants receive:
All 5K finishers receive:
*Artwork may change
Two Start Times:
Runners start at 9:00 a.m.
Walkers start at 9:30 a.m.
Runners and Walkers will gather just outside of Allianz Field. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. for runners and at 9:30 a.m. for walkers.
STROLLERS ARE NOT ALLOWED
DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED except for Service Animals
Wheel Chairs and Service Dogs are allowed
Please Note: Race photographers will be on the course and at the finish line to take your picture. These photos will be posted online following the event.
RACE PACKET PICK UP: Location TBD
Please Note: You must provide valid proof of identification to pick up your race packet. If you are picking up for someone else, you must bring their registration confirmation number.
Race Day Pickup:
No Race Day Race Packet Pickup
Anyone wishing to watch family or friends in the race are more than welcome to attend. There will be spectator areas at the start and finish lines, and at various locations along the course.
Maps will be available closer to Race Day.
April 13 10:00 AM CDT - Race Kit Pick Up
April 14 9:00 AM CDT - 5K RUN Start
April 14 9:30 AM CDT - 5K WALK Start
Name
RunningFlat USA