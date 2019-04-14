The Course

All Together Now 5K Course

Two Start Times:

Runners start at 9:00 a.m.

Walkers start at 9:30 a.m.

Runners and Walkers will gather just outside of Allianz Field. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. for runners and at 9:30 a.m. for walkers.

STROLLERS ARE NOT ALLOWED

DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED except for Service Animals