Race Start Time

Registration fees 2992 spots remaining

5K RUN/WALK - REGISTRATION Limited spots available

Price changes in 5 days 11 hours

  • One Race Registration with T-shirt, Finisher's Medal and Runner's Bib

    1. $45.00
      Now registering Jan 15 – Feb 24
    2. $50.00
      Feb 25 – Apr 10

The Best Swag Items in Running

 All 5K participants receive:

  • A limited-edition All Together Now 5K Shirt

All 5K finishers receive:

  All Together Now 5K  Finisher's Medal

*Artwork may change


The Course

All Together Now 5K Course

Two Start Times:  

Runners start at 9:00 a.m. 

Walkers start at 9:30 a.m.

Runners and Walkers will gather just outside of Allianz Field. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. for runners and at 9:30 a.m. for walkers.  

STROLLERS ARE NOT ALLOWED

DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED except for Service Animals

The Finish

Wheel Chairs and Service Dogs are allowed

Please Note: Race photographers will be on the course and at the finish line to take your picture. These photos will be posted online following the event.


Race Kit Pick Up

RACE PACKET PICK UP: Location TBD

  • Saturday, April 14th from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Please Note: You must provide valid proof of identification to pick up your race packet. If you are picking up for someone else, you must bring their registration confirmation number.

Race Day Pickup:  

No Race Day Race Packet Pickup

Spectators

Anyone wishing to watch family or friends in the race are more than welcome to attend. There will be spectator areas at the start and finish lines, and at various locations along the course. 

Parking

Maps will be available closer to Race Day.

Event Schedule

  • April 13 10:00 AM CDT - Race Kit Pick Up

  • April 14 9:00 AM CDT - 5K RUN Start

  • April 14 9:30 AM CDT - 5K WALK Start

Contact Information

Event Location

Allianz Field, Snelling Avenue North, Saint Paul, MN, USA

