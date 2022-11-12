Skip to event navigation Skip to main content

Tired & Worn - Let The Healing Begin: A Salute To Our American Heroes

Mark your calendars for the first annual Tired & Worn - Let The Healing Begin: A Salute To Our American Heroes!!

The event will be a family friendly day! The day will start with a 5K & kids’ fun run and will end with laying lanterns in the water in honor of those that we have lost.


Throughout the day you and your family can enjoy:

•Vendors

•Military Resources

•Food Trucks

•Live Bands

•Bounce Houses

•Kids Activities

•Leashes of Valor

And Much More!!

62827f1d26fd8.png62827f4dd8cd5.jpg62827f7003391.jpg


Registration fees

5K

Registration includes race, race shirt, medal and 1 drink ticket.

  1. $40.00
    May 27 - Nov 11
    Register for 5K

Kid's Run

Registration includes fun run, race shirt, water bottle and snack ticket.

  1. $15.00
    May 27 - Nov 11
    Register for Kid's Run

Virtual 5K

Registration includes virtual race, race shirt and race medal. These items will be placed in the mail with in 5 days of registering starting 10/15/2022. If you register before then packets will be mailed on October 15th.

  1. $40.00
    May 27 - Nov 11
    Register for Virtual 5K

Sponsors

62827e0b37797.png

Contact information

Event contact
Sarah Otto
Email
President@ohanahomefront.org
Phone
(540) 322-6327
Website
Visit website

Event location

4206 Belair Plantation Dr, Bumpass, VA 23024, USA

