Tired & Worn

Let The Healing Begin:

A Salute To Our American Heroes





Mark your calendars for the first annual Tired & Worn - Let The Healing Begin: A Salute To Our American Heroes!!

The event will be a family friendly day! The day will start with a 5K & kids’ fun run and will end with laying lanterns in the water in honor of those that we have lost.





Throughout the day you and your family can enjoy:

•Vendors

•Military Resources

•Food Trucks

•Live Bands

•Bounce Houses

•Kids Activities

•Leashes of Valor

And Much More!!







