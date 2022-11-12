Tired & Worn
Let The Healing Begin:
A Salute To Our American Heroes
Mark your calendars for the first annual Tired & Worn - Let The Healing Begin: A Salute To Our American Heroes!!
The event will be a family friendly day! The day will start with a 5K & kids’ fun run and will end with laying lanterns in the water in honor of those that we have lost.
Throughout the day you and your family can enjoy:
•Vendors
•Military Resources
•Food Trucks
•Live Bands
•Bounce Houses
•Kids Activities
•Leashes of Valor
And Much More!!
Registration fees
5K
Registration includes race, race shirt, medal and 1 drink ticket.
-
$40.00May 27 - Nov 11
Kid's Run
Registration includes fun run, race shirt, water bottle and snack ticket.
-
$15.00May 27 - Nov 11
Virtual 5K
Registration includes virtual race, race shirt and race medal. These items will be placed in the mail with in 5 days of registering starting 10/15/2022. If you register before then packets will be mailed on October 15th.
-
$40.00May 27 - Nov 11
Sponsors
Contact information
- Event contact
- Sarah Otto
- Phone
- (540) 322-6327
- Website
- Visit website