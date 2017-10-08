Brunch Run
Brought to you by The Naked Monkey
One Complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer (21+ Only)
Full post-race brunch at The Rathskeller
Live music from The Woomblies
Super Soft Race Tee
Commemorative Brunch Run Glassware
Hang back after brunch to watch football
At 10am on Oct 8th, this 5K run/walk starts and ends at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis.
After the race, all participants 21 and over will receive a complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer. Participants of all ages will receive a FULL Sunday brunch from The Rathskeller! Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, sausage, fruit, pastries... all from the the award winning kitchen of The Rathskeller! As you enjoy your food and beverage, we will have live music from The Woomblies in the Biergarten. THIS is a true Sunday Funday!
5K
|Jul 10 - Sep 14
|Current Price $45.00
|Sep 15 - Oct 7
|$55.00
Date: Oct 6th
Time: 3-7pm
Location: Athletic Annex, 1411 W 86th St, Indianapolis,IN 46260
If you are unable to make it to packet pick-up on Oct. 6th, you may retreive your packet beginning at 8:30AM on race morning at The Rathskeller.
October 6 03:00 PM EDT - Packet Pick Up - Athletic Annex 86th St Location
October 8 08:30 AM EDT - Raceday Packet Pick Up - The Rathskeller
October 8 10:00 AM EDT - 5K Run/Walk Start on E Michigan St @ The Rathskeller
October 8 10:20 AM EDT - Post Race Party @ Rathskeller Biergarten
Name
Vision Event Management