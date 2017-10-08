BRUNCH RUN 5K

Brought to you by The Naked Monkey

Sunday, October 8 // The Rathskeller // 10AM

One Complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer (21+ Only)

Full post-race brunch at The Rathskeller

Live music from The Woomblies

Super Soft Race Tee

Commemorative Brunch Run Glassware

Hang back after brunch to watch football

At 10am on Oct 8th, this 5K run/walk starts and ends at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis.

After the race, all participants 21 and over will receive a complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer. Participants of all ages will receive a FULL Sunday brunch from The Rathskeller! Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, sausage, fruit, pastries... all from the the award winning kitchen of The Rathskeller! As you enjoy your food and beverage, we will have live music from The Woomblies in the Biergarten. THIS is a true Sunday Funday!

Brought to you by:

The Naked Monkey // 92.3 WTTS // RUN(317)

Athletic Annex // The Rathskeller

Portion of proceeds benefitting the CMBC Foundation



