 BRUNCH RUN 5K

Brought to you by The Naked Monkey

Sunday, October 8 // The Rathskeller // 10AM

 

One Complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer (21+ Only)

 Full post-race brunch at The Rathskeller

Live music from The Woomblies

Super Soft Race Tee

 Commemorative Brunch Run Glassware

 Hang back after brunch to watch football

 

At 10am on Oct 8th, this 5K run/walk starts and ends at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis. 

After the race, all participants 21 and over will receive a complimentary bloody mary, mimosa or beer.  Participants of all ages will receive a FULL Sunday brunch from The Rathskeller! Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, sausage, fruit, pastries... all from the the award winning kitchen of The Rathskeller! As you enjoy your food and beverage,  we will have live music from The Woomblies in the Biergarten.  THIS is a true Sunday Funday!   

 

Brought to you by:

The Naked Monkey // 92.3 WTTS // RUN(317)

 Athletic Annex // The Rathskeller

Portion of proceeds benefitting the CMBC Foundation



Registration Fees

5K

Jul 10 - Sep 14 Current Price $45.00
Sep 15 - Oct 7 $55.00

Packet Pick-Up

Packet Pick-up Details:

Date: Oct 6th

Time: 3-7pm

Location: Athletic Annex, 1411 W 86th St, Indianapolis,IN 46260

If you are unable to make it to packet pick-up on Oct. 6th, you may retreive your packet beginning at 8:30AM on race morning at The Rathskeller.

Event Schedule

  • October 6 03:00 PM EDT - Packet Pick Up - Athletic Annex 86th St Location

  • October 8 08:30 AM EDT - Raceday Packet Pick Up - The Rathskeller

  • October 8 10:00 AM EDT - 5K Run/Walk Start on E Michigan St @ The Rathskeller

  • October 8 10:20 AM EDT - Post Race Party @ Rathskeller Biergarten

Contact Information

Event Location

The Rathskeller, East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN, United States

Click here to view map