PRESENTED BY
HURRY, PRICE INCREASES ON TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH, AT NOON!
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Your participation in the ASK 5K & Fun Walk helps to make life better for local children with cancer from the moment of diagnosis through treatment and beyond. Gather your team and be a part of ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation's biggest fundraiser, with over $1.2 million rasied to-date for providing Assistance, Support and Kindness to kids with cancer and their families when they need it most.
NEW: TEAM SPIRIT AWARD
Let everyone know why your team is lacing up! The Team Spirit Award will be based on costumes, team name, t-shirts, props, enthusiasm, songs, etc. Have fun and be creative. We know you'll look great!
SAME AWESOME COURSE
The ASK 5K & Fun Walk course is great for setting a PR for fastest time or for having the most fun! Runners, walkers, and strollers are welcomed. Take off from the Flying Squirrels’ stadium and make your way through the area neighborhoods and finish in the infield, crossing home plate. Water stops and spirit stations line the way. Check out the Course Map!
FESTIVAL & AWARDS
The celebration continues at the post-race festival in the concourse, featuring live music with the Jangling Reinharts, finisher food, and activities for the kids. Don't miss the awards ceremony for top finishers, fundraising teams and most team spirit. We'll also cheer on our ASK Kourageous Kids during their inspiring victory lap.
|
Adult
|Apr 4 - Apr 19
|Current Price $35.00
|
Youth 17 & Under
|Apr 4 - Apr 19
|Current Price $20.00
|
Kids 5 & Under, with swag
|Apr 4 - Apr 19
|Current Price $20.00
|
Kids 5 & Under, no swag
Kids age 5 or below are welcome to take part for free; however, if your youngster would like a t-shirt, finisher medal and ticket to the Flying Squirrels game on May 7th for ASK Day at The Diamond, please select the Kids 5 & Under with swag registration .
|Jan 26 - Apr 19
|Current Price FREE
All funds raised by the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation stay right here in Central Virginia and directly impact the lives of children with cancer and their families.
Help us reach this year's goal of $165,000 to provide programs for our community's youngest cancer patients and survivors, including:
Making life better for kids with cancer. That's really the most important reason we can think of for you to register, donate or volunteer - but read on for more good stuff you'll want to know!
We know that raising $500 can seem tough, but you can do it as you're here to help make life better for children with cancer!
To get you started, we put together a 10-Day Fundraising Plan with steps for how to reach your goal. To celebrate your hard work, you'll earn High Five award badges for your fundraising page, along with bragging rights and our forever thanks.
Are you a Team Captain and not sure what to do? Click here to download our Team Captain Toolkit and check out the Awards & Prizes page for an extra motivation boost. We look forward to celebrating your accomplishments on April 22nd!
Be sure to like the ASK 5K & Fun Walk facebook page for contests and updates on team rankings. If you need any help or have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to Britt Nelson, Race Director, at bnelson@askccf.org or Denice Grawe, Team Coordinator, at dgrawe@askccf.org.
Do you have questions about registration, donations, packet pickup, strollers, weather, and so much more?
No worries, we have answers on our FAQs Page.
Please note that we do not offer refunds. We do provide special consideration for our ASK families.
If you are unable to participate, you can claim your t-shirt and goody bag at early packet pick-up. You can also convert your registration fee to a donation by contacting Jen Stiles at jstiles@askccf.org or 804-658-5910.
Sponsors of the 12th Annual ASK 5K & Fun Walk go the distance in making life better for children with cancer in our Central Virginia community! Last year’s event raised over $150,000 for supporting children and families from the moment of diagnosis, through treatment to survivorship and beyond.
Download our Sponsorship Packet to learn how you can sponsor this year's race, and know that your support won't go unnoticed! Sponsors are recognized in many ways, including inclusion on our website, event t-shirts, banners, correspondence, information, press outreach materials, and social media
Questions? Contact Britt Nelson, Development Director, at bnelson@askccf.org or 804-658-5910 to explore how best to partner with ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.
April 21 12:00 PM EDT - Packet Pickup Starts (ASK's Office, 5211 W. Broad Street, Suite 102)
April 21 07:00 PM EDT - Packet Pickup Ends (ASK's Office, 5211 W. Broad Street, Suite 102)
April 22 08:00 AM EDT - Race Day Registration and Donation Drop Off (Party Pavilion at The Diamond)
April 22 10:00 AM EDT - Race Starts (The Diamond)
May 7 12:05 PM EDT - ASK Day at The Diamond
Name
Britt Nelson
Phone
804-658-5910
Website