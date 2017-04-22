PRESENTED BY





YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Your participation in the ASK 5K & Fun Walk helps to make life better for local children with cancer from the moment of diagnosis through treatment and beyond. Gather your team and be a part of ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation's biggest fundraiser, with over $1.2 million rasied to-date for providing Assistance, Support and Kindness to kids with cancer and their families when they need it most.

NEW: TEAM SPIRIT AWARD

Let everyone know why your team is lacing up! The Team Spirit Award will be based on costumes, team name, t-shirts, props, enthusiasm, songs, etc. Have fun and be creative. We know you'll look great!

SAME AWESOME COURSE

The ASK 5K & Fun Walk course is great for setting a PR for fastest time or for having the most fun! Runners, walkers, and strollers are welcomed. Take off from the Flying Squirrels’ stadium and make your way through the area neighborhoods and finish in the infield, crossing home plate. Water stops and spirit stations line the way. Check out the Course Map!





FESTIVAL & AWARDS

The celebration continues at the post-race festival in the concourse, featuring live music with the Jangling Reinharts, finisher food, and activities for the kids. Don't miss the awards ceremony for top finishers, fundraising teams and most team spirit. We'll also cheer on our ASK Kourageous Kids during their inspiring victory lap.



