















The Third Annual I RAN THE D is one of the most iconic races in Detroit.

Start at the Big Tiger and finish running around the Comerica Park field!

Overview:

The I Ran the D 5K Run/Walk is back and we are once again excited to celebrate FOX Sports Detroit, the city of Detroit, and our Detroit Tigers. Its Spring! So get out into this great weather and join us for a day of fun with your family, friends and coworkers. Create a lasting memory of running through our great city streets and finishing ceremonially on the Comerica Park field!

Automatic Group Discount:

Register four or more people in one registration and receive $5 off all registration fees.

Please Note: This discount triggers on the fourth registration and applies to the prior three or more but only applies to registrants in a single transaction. This does not apply to members of teams who register separately.

NO REFUND POLICY unless you buy cancellation insurance in the checkout.