I RAN THE D 5K is one of the most iconic races in Detroit!
Start at the Big Tiger and finish running around the Comerica Park field!
Overview:
The I Ran the D 5K Run/Walk is back for its 4th year and we are once again excited to celebrate FOX Sports Detroit, the city of Detroit, and the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers! So get out into this great weather and join us for a day of fun with your family, friends and coworkers. Create a lasting memory of running through our great city streets and finishing ceremonially on the Comerica Park field!
Automatic Group Discount:
Register four or more people in one registration and receive $5 off all registration fees.
Please Note: This discount triggers on the fourth registration and applies to the prior three or more but only applies to registrants in a single transaction. This does not apply to members of teams who register separately.
NO REFUND POLICY unless you buy cancellation insurance in the checkout.
Race Start Time
The Best Swag Items in Running
All 5K participants receive:
- A "I RAN THE D 5K" Limited Edition Long Sleeve Running Shirt.
All 5K finishers receive:
- I RAN THE D 5K Finisher's Medal
*Artwork may change
The Iconic Course
Two Start Times:
Runners start at 8:30 a.m.
Walkers start at 9:30 a.m.
Click HERE to view the certification map
Runners and walkers will gather just outside of Comerica Park by the Big Tiger on Witherell Street. The 5K will begin at 8:30 am for runners and at 9:30 am for walkers.
From the Big Tiger you go right onto E Montcalm St and left onto Brush St going northbound to Mack Ave East bound, to I-75 Frontage Road Chrysler Service Road south to St Antoine St, North to Wilkins St west to Beaubien St south as it turns into Brush St back down to E Montcalm St around Ford Field to St Antoine to Beacon St to Brush St north to the Finish Line at E Adams Ave.
STROLLERS ARE NOT ALLOWED
DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED except for Service Animals
The Incredible Finish
The Official finish line for the race will be just as you enter onto the Comerica Park field off Adams St. You will then run around the field (warning-track). Make sure to check out the live feed on the JumboTron as everyone enters the stadium! You will then proceed up onto the concourse to receive your commemorative finisher’s medal. Access to the field will be weather permitting.
NO STROLLERS ARE PERMITTED IN THE 5K OR ON THE COMERICA PARK FIELD
Wheel Chairs and Service Dogs are allowed
Please Note: Race photographers will be on the course and at the finish line to take your picture. These photos will be posted online by the Wednesday following the event. The photos are free to download and prints are available to purchase. Upon finishing and receiving your medal, you will be directed into the stands to visit your supporters.
This is an RFID chip time event and results are based on USATF rules and determined by actual gun time. Results will be emailed to you as soon as you cross the finish line and posted by noon at https://results.rmraces.live
Past Event Photos and Results 2019 Photos 2019 Results 2018 Photos 2018 Results 2017 Photos 2017 Results
Race Package Details
Detroit Tigers Package
All participants who register for this package will receive:
- (2) Mezzanine Level Tickets to the Saturday, May 23rd game Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 4:10 pm
- I RAN THE D Long Sleeve Running Shirt
- Runner’s Bib
- Commemorative finisher’s medal
Detroit Red Wings Package
All participants who register for this package will receive:
-
(2 )Upper Level tickets to the Thursday, March 26th game vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30pm
- CUT OFF FOR THIS PACKAGE IS March 12th, 2020
- I RAN THE D Long Sleeve Running Shirt
- Runner’s Bib
- Commemorative finisher’s medal
Detroit Pistons Package
All participants who register for this package will receive:
- (2) 200 Level tickets for the Pistons Fan Appreciation Game on Monday, Apr. 13 vs. Boston Celtics 7:00 pm
- I RAN THE D Long Sleeve Running Shirt
- Runner’s Bib
- Commemorative finisher’s medal
Virtual 5K Package
It is OK if you can’t make the race, we will mail the race to you! All participants who register for this package will receive it before or around May 17th containing:
- I RAN THE D Long Sleeve Running Shirt
- Runner’s Bib
- Commemorative finisher’s medal
Participants must complete 3.1 miles (5,000 meters or 5KM) on or around May 17th, 2020
**NOTE this is for North American addresses only and no formal proof of mileage completed is required, it will not be recorded.
Race Kit Pick Up and Mail Out Option
MAIL OUT OPTION- The issues we experienced with this option in 2019 have been resolved!
MAIL OUT OPTION: We have a new mail house/company that we are working with in 2020 and we have the utmost confidence that the mail option will go smoothly this year. You will see this as an option during your registration process. Please note the following:
- We receive the most economical flat rate to ship these packages and we simply pass the cost along to you. The rate is based on based on weight, zip codes, labor and materials.
-
Which means:
- The flat rate for each kit will be $12.00
- Each race kit is charged and mailed individually even if you register multiple participants. If you register (4) participants, you will be charged (4) times for the shipping cost and receive (4) different packages.
- Packages will be sent via FedEx and you will receive an email with Tracking number when your package goes out. Please make sure your email address is accurate when registering.
RACE KIT PICK UP: This will take place in the Tiger Club Lobby at Comerica Park
- Saturday, May 16th from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
PARKING: FREE 30 minute parking in Lots 1 & 2 located at 61 E. Elizabeth. Please pull a ticket to enter. You may park anywhere. You have 30 minutes to exit without being charged. It will not take you more than 30 minutes to pick up your race kit. When exiting, insert the ticket into the machine and the gate will lift automatically.
Please Note: You must provide valid proof of identification to pick up your race kit. If you are picking up for someone else, you must bring their registration confirmation number.
Race Day Pickup:
NO Race Day Race Kit Pickup
Spectators
Anyone wishing to watch family or friends in the race are more than welcome to attend. There will be spectator areas at the start and finish lines, and at various locations along the course. Gate B at Comerica Park will be open.
Parking- NEW OPTION
Race Day Parking NEW:
On-line reservations for parking. Pre-pay online, secure your spot, and know where to park before race day! Link Below for on-line reservations!
https://www.parkwhiz.com/comerica-park-parking/2019-i-ran-the-d-5k-1027981/?seller_id=977
All Olympia Parking locations around Comerica Park will be open for $8 on the day of the race.
Event schedule
- May 16 10:00 AM EDT - Race Kit Pick Up at Comerica Park
- May 17 8:30 AM EDT - 5K RUN Start
- May 17 9:30 AM EDT - 5K WALK Start
